FOND DU LAC — Flooding earlier this month left several residents in Fond du Lac with severe damage to their homes. There’s where Team Rubicon comes in.

The water might have receded in Fond du Lac — but the cleanup is just getting started.

“What we’re seeing is backed up sewer damage, water damage,” said Glen Hannaman, Team Rubicon.

Ice jams along the river caused major flooding in the area — where hundreds of people were evacuated from the mess.

Days later, a handful of volunteers from Team Rubicon stepped in to help those residents with the aftermath.

“Flooding is always severe if you’ve ever been through it, it’s just a great deal of work,” said Glenn McCullough, Team Rubicon.

Team Rubicon — a veteran-led disaster response non-profit organization — had volunteers working on what they call a “muck out” on Friday.

Workers removed damaged property and cleaned what they could for homeowners.

“Just anything that’s been affected by water we’ll get out of the house so they can get it prepared,” said Hannaman.

Volunteers say most of the damage they’ve seen is in basements of buildings and homes, where some people had several feet of standing water.

As damaged furniture and toys now sit on the street — Team Rubicon is asking for your help.

“What I really like people to know is that your neighbors need help,” said McCullough.

Volunteers plan on working in Fond du Lac for a few days. If you need help, or want to donate, CLICK HERE.