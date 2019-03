OCONOMOWOC — A semi collided with a train in Oconomowoc Friday morning, March 22. It happened in the area of Main Street and Summit Avenue.

Five people were assessed for minor injuries.

Alternative routes to cross the tracks are Elm Street or Armour Road.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash.

Traffic Alert – Oconomowoc Please avoid the area of Main St & Summit Ave due to an incident involving a semi-truck & train. Alternative routes to cross the tracks are Elm St or Armour Road. #DriveSafely pic.twitter.com/kOcKQpUBHn — Waukesha County Sheriff (@WaukeshaSheriff) March 22, 2019