× Admirals top IceHogs 8-3

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Cole Schneider scored a pair of goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 8-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The eight goals for the Admirals ties a season-high set previously against Manitoba Jan. 26. That game was at UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee.

The win moved the Admirals closer to a playoff spot in the Central Division. Milwaukee entered the game in 7th place, three points out of a playoff spot.

Milwaukee had a 3-0 lead after the first period. Anthony Richard scored Milwaukee’s first goal with a breakaway marker at 4:52 of the first period. It was his 21st goal of the season. Laurent Dauphin picked up the assist.

The Admirals made it 2-0 with a power play goal at 6:38 of the first period. Tommy Novak rushed into the offensive zone on the left wing and zipped a pass to Colin Blackwell for a tap-in on the right post. Blackwell’s goal was his 11th of the season and sixth on the power play. The assist was Novak’s first professional point. Alex Carrier also had an assist.

Schneider scored Milwaukee’s third goal of the first period when he planted a rebound of a Blackwell shot into the goal at 13:51 of the first frame. It was Schneider’s third goal with the Admirals and his 16th in the American Hockey League this season. Justin Kirkland and Blackwell picked up the helpers.

Rockford answered early in the second period with a pair of goals to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 3-2. First, Jordan Schroeder deflected a shot into the net at :59 of the second frame. Then, Joni Tuulola’s shot from the left circle sneaked into the net at 2:40.

Milwaukee reclaimed its two-goal advantage at 15:04 of the second period. Eeli Tolvanen settled a bouncing puck and fed it to Vince Pedrie. Pedrie’s shot from the slot was stopped but Phil Di Giuseppe snapped the rebound into the net for his third goal of the season. Di Giuseppe has goals in three straight games for the Ads.

Schneider scored his second of the game at 15:35 of the second stanza. Defenseman Adam Plant’s shot from the left point bounced off the end boards to the right post and Schneider slid it into the net. Plant recorded the lone assist.

Milwaukee scored three more goals in the third period. Joe Pendenza scored his fifth of the year at 9:02. Tolvanen scored his 12th at 13:27 and Mathieu Olivier marked his fourth at 17:07.

Admirals goalie Tom McCollum stopped 25 shots to earn the victory.

Milwaukee continues its playoff quest Wed., Mar. 27 with another game at Rockford. The Admirals next home game is Wed., Apr. 3 against San Antonio at UWM Panther Arena.

