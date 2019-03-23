× Dolly Parton donates $200,000 to volunteer firefighters

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Country music star and East Tennessee native Dolly Parton has donated a total of $200,000 to eight volunteer departments that assisted residents during the 2016 wildfires.

The funds allocated to those departments based in Sevier County came from Dolly’s “My People Fund.” Those dollars came from Dolly herself and from thousands of people who donated more than $9 million weeks after the fires that claimed 14 lives and caused billions in property damage.

“It is only fitting that the last of the My People Fund go to those who were first to respond to the fires,” Parton said during the ceremony.

The fund was also able to provide $5,000 each to more than 800 families who lost homes in the wildfires.