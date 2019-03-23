‘Great support:’ Back the Blue event raises money to send families of fallen officers to DC memorial

GREENDALE — The Milwaukee Police Department raising funds to help honor three fallen officers killed in the line of duty this year.

The Explorium Brewpub at Southridge Mall hosted a fundraiser to “Back the Blue” on Saturday, March 23, to help send families of fallen officers Charles Irvine Jr. and Michael Michalski to Washington, D.C. where officers will be memorialized in May.

The outdoor beer garden had bean bag toss, a silent auction and plenty of food and drink specials.

“It’s a sad event that we have to do this, but it’s great to have everybody come together, celebrate and recognize one another. So we have great support that is going on,” said Erik Gulbrandson, Milwaukee Police Department.

Officer Matthew Rittner will be added to the memorial wall in 2020, because he was killed in the line of duty in 2019.