‘Hero’ workout supports fallen servicemen, women: ‘Mimic the pain and suffering they go through’

MENOMONEE FALLS — Local athletes laced up their tennis shoes to support law enforcement on Saturday, March 23.

Members and guests of Complete Fitness in Menomonee Falls donated $10 to participate in Saturday’s “Hero” workout.

Among those taking on the challenge: FOX6’s very own Ted Perry.

The Hero workouts are named after individuals who died fighting for our country, including police men and women, fire crews and other service workers.

“The pain and suffering we go through while we sweat is nothing like the families, what they feel. So we do Hero workouts to honor those guys, just to kind of mimic the pain and suffering they go through and also to honor them because we do appreciate what they do for us so we can be safe and free,” said Nina Arezina, owner.

Saturday’s money also went to support the Police Unity Ride, a bike ride stretching from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., as well as the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

At last check, Complete Fitness raised more than $3,000.