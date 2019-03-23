‘It’s just disgusting:’ Several duped by possible T-shirt scam for abused child 

SHEBOYGAN — Using tragedy to scam. People say they were duped by a Facebook group selling T-shirts to help a Sheboygan child. The money was supposed to go to a fund to support the abused child, but people never got their shirts.

“We saw Charlie’s story and it hits home,” said Louicia Fanslau, lives in Sheboygan.

It is the type of story that disturbed the community.

“It’s a child. It’s a hard situation to see,” said Alexis Champeau, lives in Sheboygan.

A 3-year-old Sheboygan girl, police say was abused by a caretaker.

“It was a local child and the story was so tragic I wanted to do something,” Champeau said.

It prompted strangers to want to help. So when people like Louicia Fanslau and Alexis Champeau saw the Facebook page showing the shirts, they didn’t hesitate to send their money.

“One-hundred percent of the proceeds were supposed to be going to Charlie and her family,” Champeau said.

They thought they were purchasing shirts supporting the child.

“It was a pink shirt. I spent $20 through PayPal,” said Fanslau.

After weeks of waiting the shirts never came.

“I have not received anything yet,” Champeau said.

They quickly realized they weren’t alone. People were writing on Facebook they, “never got a shirt” and calling it a “scam.”

When Champeau inquired about why, she was met with pushback.

“There was a new excuse every time,” said Champeau.

FOX6 News reached out to the person who manages the Facebook page. A woman says she’s been unable to deliver shirts since a family member was murdered, her mother is in the hospital, and she was affected by the New Zealand terror attack.

She’s promising refunds.

“At this point, it’s not about getting the money back for myself. It’s more so I can get it back to give it to where I originally intended to give it to and that’s to Charlie and her family,” said Champeau.

A community trying to help, saddened someone might be taking advantage of their generosity.

“It’s just disgusting,” Champeau said.

FOX6 News has been told, after our phone call some received refunds. We want to stress the family involved is not associated with this alleged scam. They are supporting a legitimate fundraiser. CLICK HERE to learn more.