‘It’s overwhelming:’ Community Baby Shower and Resource Fair is a helping hand for moms-to-be

MILWAUKEE — Expectant mothers gathered under one roof on Saturday, March 23 — bonding over pregnancy and sharing advice with each other. For the firs time, a Community Baby Shower and Resource Fair was held in Milwaukee to celebrate World Doula Week.

“Not all eyes on me — there’s other people walking around that are pregnant, so this is a good idea,” said Ladedra Wingo.

It Takes A Village hosted a Community Baby Shower and Resource Fair for the first time. Vendors shared information to expecting families, while some moms-to-be were pampered with massages and painting.

“I learned a lot of different things about nutrition and my baby’s health,” said Wingo.

“It’s the nicest thing they’re doing for the moms,” said Precious Schropshier.

The goal of the event is not only to show support for pregnant women, but also to spread awareness for World Doula Week. Organizers say Wisconsin leads the nation in black infant mortality rates.

“This is very near and dear to my heart, to raise awareness and shift those outcomes,” said organizer Vanessa Johnson.

It’s an event Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Khalif Rainey support. From wraps to interactive vendors, the turnout was a great success.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Johnson. “I didn’t anticipate the huge response.”

The community showed its love for all the moms waiting to meet their babies. Organizers say they are ready to do another event next year — possibly sometime sooner.