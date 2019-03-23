Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies called out to Hoan Bridge for man flagging down motorists

Posted 10:18 pm, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26PM, March 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy received minor injuries while responding to a combative subject on the Hoan Bridge.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 23.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received several calls around 8:45 a.m., about a man who was flagging down motorists while on the Hoan Bridge. The man did not have a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officials say the man became combative and started running. Deputies were able to catch up with him a short time later, and officials say he was taken to the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division for evaluation.

One deputy sustained a minor knee injury from the incident.

