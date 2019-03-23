Pictures: View and submit photos of the northern lights in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — If you’ve always dreamed of catching a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis, you might be in luck over the weekend. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, Wisconsin will be in a good position to see the northern lights both Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

If you’re looking to see the lights, weather experts say you should find a dark place away from city lights with an open view of the north.

If you’re lucky enough to view the lights and are able to grab photos, we’d love to see them. Click the SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO button below the gallery to get started.

PHOTO GALLERY