× Silver Alert canceled: 78-year-old Manitowoc man found safe

MANITOWOC — The Silver Alert for 78-year-old Dale Koeser of Manitowoc has been canceled, and Koeser has been found safe.

Concern grew after Koeser left his Manitowoc residence on foot sometime after 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 23.

Thank you for helping spread the word!