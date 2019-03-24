Brewers trade veteran catcher Erik Kratz to San Francisco Giants

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers veteran catcher Erik Kratz has been traded to San Francisco in exchange for infielder C.J. Hinojosa, according to a tweet made by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Catcher Erik Kratz has been traded to San Francisco in exchange for infielder C.J. Hinojosa. pic.twitter.com/bEFkmyXQJL — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 24, 2019

The Brewers recently signed Kratz back in November, agreeing to a $1.2 million, one-year contract. Kratz hit .236 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 219 plate appearances last season. He also excelled in Milwaukee’s Division Series win over the Colorado Rockies, going 5 for 8 in two games.

The 38-year-old earned a prorated share of his $1 million salary this year and $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances.

43.027978 -87.971150