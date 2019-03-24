Critical missing: 13-year-old Nayana Neal of Milwaukee

Nayana Neal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Nayana Neal of Milwaukee. Nayana was last seen on March 23, 2019 around 10:42 p.m. near 84th and Fond du Lac.

Nayana is 5’04”, 154 pounds with brown eyes and short, black curly hair in two buns. She was last seen wearing white jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt with “Queen” written across the chest in gold writing, and black and white tennis shoes with stars that light up in rainbow colors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444.

