MCSO investigates death at West Milwaukee Park near 52nd and Burnham
MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death at West Milwaukee Park near 52nd and Burnham.
Deputies and officers from West Milwaukee and Milwaukee responded shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24 after a 911 call came in.
The deceased has not been identified. Officials with MCSO’s “Criminal Investigation Division” were working to notify next of kin.
The cause of death was under investigation.
43.011209 -87.974955