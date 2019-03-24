MCSO investigates death at West Milwaukee Park near 52nd and Burnham

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death at West Milwaukee Park near 52nd and Burnham.

Deputies and officers from West Milwaukee and Milwaukee responded shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24 after a 911 call came in.

The deceased has not been identified. Officials with MCSO’s “Criminal Investigation Division” were working to notify next of kin.

The cause of death was under investigation.

