MFD: 4 taken to hospitals, including 2 children, after crash near 35th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said four people were hurt, two of them children, in a crash near 35th and Forest Home Sunday night, March 24.

It happened around 8 p.m.

MFD officials said three vehicles were involved. One person was ejected and two had to be extricated.

Four people had to be taken to the hospital — two of them to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.