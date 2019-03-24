× Police investigate 2 non-fatal shootings in less than an hour Sunday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that happened Sunday afternoon, March 24.

The first happened just before 1 p.m. near Hampton and Teutonia. Police said a 65-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint when he “decided not to cooperate with the suspects.” One suspect then shot the man. He was taken to a hospital by an associate and was expected to survive.

Police were searching for the suspect.

Less than an hour later, shortly before 2 p.m., police were called out to 38th and Hadley. Police said an investigation revealed two people who know each other got into an argument that escalated. One suspect armed himself with a firearm and shot the victim — a 41-year-old man. He was expected to survive his injuries.

Police were searching for the known suspect.