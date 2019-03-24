× Recognize them? Police seek suspects who stole power tools from Farm and Fleet in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police need help identifying suspects involved in a retail theft incident at Farm and Fleet.

It happened at the store on Kossow Road near Moreland Boulevard on March 2.

Police said the two suspects selected Milwaukee power tools and left the store without paying for them. They were picked up in an SUV, light in color.

One suspect returned on March 7 and selected Milwaukee power tools without paying for them. On this occasion, he was picked up in a Chevy Malibu, light in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waukesha police or Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County.