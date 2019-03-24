× ‘The dog went under multiple times:’ Struggling pup rescued from icy water in Shawano

SHAWANO — Dramatic video shows a dog being rescued from icy waters near Green Bay.

A strong doggy paddle shouldn’t be underestimated, and the video showed the pup was trying with all of his might to get out of a scary situation on his own, but started to struggle.

“The dog went under multiple times, and as I was walking up, the dog did go under two more times,” William Mott, volunteer firefighter with the Shawano Fire Department told our partners at WLUK in Green Bay.

According to WLUK, Mott was called out to rescue the dog on Friday afternoon, March 22. He said the dog fell through the ice on the channel between the Wolf River and Shawano Lake, and was in the freezing water for about 10 to 15 minutes before Mott arrived.

“You know the ice is going to be kind of bad, so you get down and you crawl and…I was hoping to be able to get the dog without going through, but it didn’t happen that way,” said Mott.

Mott was ultimately able to rescue the animal and bring him to safety.

“With an animal, you don’t know how they’re going to react, so we’re not really sure what to expect. All we can do is hope for the best,” said Mott.

The video showed both the dog and his owner were relieved.

“We don’t ever hope to be able to do it. It’s just one of those things that we practice for and train for and, when the time comes, if we need to use it, we get to utilize it and, you know, with a good ending,” said Mott.