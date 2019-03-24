× Woman awarded $150K in child support 50 years after ‘deadbeat ex’ left her with 3-year-old

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A California woman was awarded child support from her ex-husband nearly 50 years after she said he left her with a young daughter.

Toni Anderson makes no apologies for going after the man she calls her “deadbeat ex” some 50 years after he left her with their 3-year-old daughter. Anderson said her ex-husband chose to go to Canada rather than pay court ordered child support in the early 1970s.

“I kind of put it on the back burner and just kind of forgot about it over the years,” said Anderson.

She supported her daughter while working as an interior designer in Los Angeles at a firm her daughter now runs.

“I’m not negating the fact I was able to send my daughter to college, Paris. We traveled and had a good time. But the money runs out,” said Anderson.

Anderson admitted she rents her part of the house, and now that she’s retired, money is tight. Then it dawned on her.

“I realized in the middle of the night one night last year, ‘Hey, there’s no statute of limitations on child support,'” said Anderson.

Anderson looked up old court papers, and in February, notified her ex-husband, who’s now living in Oregon. She wanted him to pay up, but the amount she was seeking now was way beyond what he was asked to pay nearly a half-century ago.

“He was only supposed to give me like, $160 da month. Well, that was 50 years ago. That today is a lot more money,” said Anderson.

With accrued interest of 10 percent a year, what would have been a total payment of some $30,000 is now more than $170,000.

“I don’t think enough women get this, and I think they’re afraid,” said Anderson.

Along with getting what she’s due, Anderson said she wants to the spread the word to other single parents in California: You can still collect. And to those who skipped out, her message is for them to watch out.

“I think he’s a little bit panicked,” said Anderson of her husband’s reaction to her pursuit. “And I’m very happy because I was panicked all these years. Now, it’s his turn.”

Toni Anderson’s lawyer, Sara Yunus, Esq., an associate attorney for Antonyan Miranda, LLP, said a private hearing in Vista Court Wednesday, March 20 resulted in a settlement of $150,000.

KGTV also reached out to Anderson’s ex-husband’s attorney. There has been no response.