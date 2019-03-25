× $2M Powerball ticket sold in Racine, Wisconsin’s largest game win of 2019

RACINE — The Powerball drawing on Saturday, March 23 produced Wisconsin’s largest game win of 2019. A ticket purchased in Racine was one of the nation’s two $2 million prize winners.

One lucky ticket holder matched five-of-six total numbers (24, 25, 52, 60, 66, Powerball of 5) and by including the Power Play option, doubled their prize from $1 million to $2 million. Odds of matching all five numbers, not including the Powerball, are 1 in 11,688,054. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize in person at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison office.

The winning ticket was sold at Speedway (2110 S. Green Bay Rd.) in Racine. The retailer will receive a $40,000 payout based on two percent of the winning prize.

Wisconsin and Florida were the two states with $2 million wins, the largest won, on Saturday. The Badger state saw a prize winner for the fourth consecutive Powerball drawing, including $50,000 wins in three-straight draws from March 13-20 on tickets sold in Oak Creek, Richfield, and Wausau.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot rolled for the 25th consecutive time. The estimated $750 million jackpot for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing is the third-largest in Powerball history and fourth-highest all-time in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292.2 million.