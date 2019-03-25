2nd man charged in shots fired incident caught on camera at Brett’s Farmhouse pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — The second of two men charged in connection with a shots fired incident that happened at Brett’s Farmhouse bar near 60th and Good Hope has reached a plea deal in the case against him. This incident happened in October 2017, 10 months after a fatal shooting there. The incidents led the Milwaukee Common Council to revoke the bar’s liquor license.

Demond Griggs, 32, of Milwaukee on March 18 pleaded guilty to one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety. A second charge was dismissed but read into the court record. The charges were filed in November 2017. Griggs will be sentenced on May 24.

Korey Griggs, 29, of Milwaukee in November 2018 pleaded guilty to three charges — carrying a concealed weapon, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (discharge within 100 yards of a building) and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to serve 90 days in the House of Correction on each conviction, to be served consecutively, for a total of 270 days. He was allowed Huber release after 150 days, and given credit for 69 days time served.

Korey Griggs was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping in July 2018. He pleaded guilty to the battery charge in December 2018, and was sentenced to serve nine months in the House of Correction, which was stayed, and he was instead sentenced to one year probation.

Prosecutors said the shots fired incident appeared to stem from Demond Griggs’ beating of his wife in the bar’s parking lot. The shots fired incident was captured by surveillance cameras — and police released the video in an effort to identify the suspects. Both suspects were caught on camera firing weapons during the incident, prosecutors said.

Korey Griggs was arrested by MPD in July 2014, the criminal complaint noted, and at that time, photos were taken of Korey Griggs’ tattoos. Video footage from the shots fired incident was compared with those photographs and investigators determined Griggs was the person seen in the video firing four shots into the air.

The video footage was compared to a booking photo of Demond Griggs, and investigators determined he was the one seen in the video firing 12 shots from the assault rifle. His wife was identified as the person seen in the video being repeatedly struck by Demond Griggs, and investigators learned the vehicle he was driving was owned by his wife.

The fatal shooting at Brett’s Farmhouse happened on Jan. 7, 2017. Vernon Nevlis was sentenced to serve nine years in prison and six years extended supervision after pleading guilty in May 2017 to one count of second degree reckless homicide.

He was arrested in Indianapolis, and convicted of shooting and killing his own friend, 30-year-old Frederick Jackson, during a fight inside the bar.