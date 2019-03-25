An inside look at law enforcement: Details on the FBI camp open to high schoolers

MILWAUKEE -- It's a chance to learn all about a career in law enforcement. Marquette University and the FBI are once again offering a chance to take part in a "Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy." Detective Holly McManus with the St. Francis Police Department and Lieutenant Jill Weisensel with the Marquette University Police Department join Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it.

About Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA) (website)

The Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA) training program is an overnight camp in which students are chaperoned by sworn law enforcement and FBI employees. Students receive specific classroom training and practical exercises in investigative forensics, use of cyber technology techniques for combating violent crime, counterintelligence, gang awareness, civil rights (hate crimes), and many more violations of state and federal law. This unique training will include classes with federal agents, assistant U.S. attorneys and state attorneys, local police, and judges. The FBI Milwaukee FLEYA for Wisconsin high school students will be held July 8 - 12, 2019 on the Marquette University campus. The deadline to apply is April 5, 2019.

