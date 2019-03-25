Caught on camera: Suspect steals cash register drawer from Speedway in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for the theft of a cash register drawer from the Speedway gas station near 84th and Howard.

The suspect is described as a male, white, in his late 20’s to mid 30’s, 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, with short blonde/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He was seen driving a black Volkswagen. The vehicle is missing a hub cap on the passenger side and has tinted windows with silver trim.

The vehicle did not have plates displayed.