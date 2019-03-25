Court records: Illinois prosecutor killed in Beaver Dam granted restraining order against suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM -- Police are investigating the first homicide in Beaver Dam since 1986. An Illinois prosecutor was shot and killed on Saturday, March 23, and the suspect was expected in court Tuesday, March 26, with charges pending on Monday.

Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said Monday this was an isolated incident, and doesn't reflect Beaver Dam as a community. He said the last homicide happened before he even joined the department.

"We never want our first one, and this one has been a while, so now, the chain has now been broken," said Chief Kreuziger.

The crime happened near 3rd Street and University Avenue. Investigators said Stacia Hollinshead, 30, an assistant state's attorney in DeKalb County, Illinois, was shot and killed inside a duplex. Police identified the shooter as Ulisses Medina Espinosa. Court records show Espinosa and Hollinshead were divorced. In 2016, Hollinshead was granted a restraining order.

"That we are trying to still determine at this point. There may be some information out there that it was, but we are still working on interviews and collecting evidence. We hope to know more (Tuesday)," said Chief Kreuziger.

Chief Kreuziger said another adult and child were inside the home when the shooting took place, but he would not elaborate on their relationship to the suspect and victim.

Espinosa's arrest was captured by cellphone cameras.

"He was taken into custody inside the residence and without incident and cooperative as far as being taken into custody," said Chief Kreuziger.

According to an online group that tracks domestic violence deaths by state, as of Saturday, March 23, Wisconsin had 19 lives lost to domestic violence. Researchers said those statistics are on track to outpace data from 2018.

Meanwhile, in Beaver Dam, Chief Kreuziger said this case is a tragedy and a statistic the city must overcome.

"We are still a safe community, and will still be a safe community," said Chief Kreuziger.

We're expected to learn more as soon as Tuesday, when charges are filed.

Meanwhile, Hollinshead was being remembered as a loving mother.