‘Delicious, simple ice cream:’ For over 47 years, Lee’s Dairy Treat has been serving the Brookfield area

BROOKFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Lee's Dairy Treat in Brookfield. You can recognize Lee’s right away because, in Brookfield, it is the only octagon-shaped building with ice cream cone shaped garbage cans, according to their website.

About Lee's Dairy Treat (website)

For over 47 years, Lee’s Dairy Treat has been serving the Brookfield area. Lee’s Dairy Treat was established on April 2, 1971 by Leander Bugs and his wife, Clarice Bugs. Leander & Clarice Bugs opened the store which started as a Boy Blue franchise and 5 years later decided to venture off on their own. Leander Bugs passed away on February 17, 1999 battling through cancer. Although his youngest daughter, Danette Bugs-Janik, took over the business in 1997, Lee was still very active in the business. Danette has now been running the business for the past 21 years.

Lee’s is a seasonal business open 9 months out of the year from the beginning of February through the end of November. In November and December, Better’s Evergreens sells Christmas trees and wreaths on the lot. Lee’s features an indoor seating corner that is temperature controlled, an outdoor walk-up service window, and also a new outdoor patio area with picnic tables and benches. Lee’s is home of the MONSTER malt and has over 40 different flavors for sundaes, shakes, malts, and blitzes. Lee’s also makes its own homemade chili using a family recipe which is served in season and also Bar-B-Que beef. One of the wow factors of Lee’s is that it offers an old-fashion atmosphere. Lee’s has hand-painted illustrations for their menu and the indoor area is very unique unlike most restaurants. Since Lee’s is evolving with technology, Lee’s now accepts Credit/Debit cards (that do not require a pin) and offers free wireless internet to its guests. The ice cream at Lee’s is ice milk and 96% fat free. Don’t forget to take a picture with our state of the art ice cream cone garbage cans — they are nearly 6 feet tall!