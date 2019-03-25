Germantown H.S. Senior excels in both volleyball and track & field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN-- Tabitha Wechlo is a senior at Germantown High School. She plays club volleyball for Premier Volleyball. She credits her parents for getting her into the sport by taking her to different volleyball camps. She says Premier practices 3 times a week and then usually has tournaments every weekend during the season. Tabitha plans on attending UW Stevens Point in the fall and playing volleyball there too. She also throws the shot put for the Germantown High School track & field team. She went to state in 2018. Tabitha also has a goal of breaking the school record. Her best throw came up just 4 inches short.

Tabitha Wechlo

Germantown HS Senior

Volleyball and Track & Field