‘He messed up:’ Victim’s mom caught man sexually assaulting her on her 18th birthday

KENOSHA COUNTY -- An 18-year-old Trevor man faces multiple charges for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a young woman in Twin Lakes.

The accused is Jorge Zatarain. He faces the following criminal charges:

Second degree sexual assault

Capture an intimate representation without consent (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, police from Twin Lakes responded to a residence on Saturday, March 16 for a report of a sexual assault.

"We obviously take any kind of sexual assault like this very seriously," said Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz.

Officers spoke with an 18-year-old woman who had been out to dinner with her mom and boyfriend for her birthday. When she returned home, there were friends at her house to surprise her. The woman indicated she drank "one Mike's Hard Lemonade and five shots of an unknown alcohol." She told police last remembered she got sick and went to lay down in her around 1 a.m.

The complaint said the woman indicated that Zatarain "was there during the evening, and she had a conversation with him prior to passing out."

Around 5 a.m., the mother of the woman told police she went to her daughter's room "to check on everyone in the room. When she walked in, she saw Zatarain standing over (her daughter) with his phone" -- exposing and touching himself and touching and exposing the woman as her boyfriend and friend were also passed out in the room. Zatarain apparently left the room at that point -- and the mother took the phone which she later turned over to police. They found the video showed Zatarain exposing himself near the woman "but never making physical contact." The victim's mother said she saw Zatarain drunkenly urinating on the floor outside the bathroom about an hour prior.

"The victim and witness did the right thing by calling the police right away so we could take care of this," said Grosz.

When officers spoke with Zatarain at the residence, the complaint said he "was upset and crying, saying things like, he messed up." An officer told Zatarain what people at the house were saying. The complaint said he "confirmed what happened, but went back and forth between saying he didn't remember and only knew what others told him. Zatarain admitted to drinking as well." When asked if anything like this had happened before, the complaint said Zatarain "said yes and described the circumstances of an incident."

"We did not have any history with that individual, so that was our first contact with him. He did comply with our investigation," said Grosz.

If the incident would've happened a day before, when the victim was a minor, police said the charges would've been more severe.

"These are still very serious charges," said Grosz.

Zatarain made his initial appearance in court on Monday, March 18. $15,000 cash bond was set in the case. Zatarain is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, March 27.