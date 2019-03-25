How’s your bracket looking? Look at the top March Madness trends with Google

MILWAUKEE -- Maybe your bracket is already busted or you're just starting to catch March Madness fever. Google sports trends expert, Justin Burr, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
