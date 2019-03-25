‘Plan on arriving early:’ Brewers, Miller Park ready to welcome fans for Opening Day 2019

MILWAUKEE — Baseball season is just around the corner, with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Opening Day Thursday, March 28.

“We’re really looking forward to 2019 and bringing some magic back to Miller Park,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers.

Some call it the most wonderful time of year — baseball season. It’s back Thursday at Miller Park.

“You know it’s baseball season when you see the green grass and the calendar turns to late March,” Schlesinger said.

The Brewers season is starting a little earlier this year, so preparations were in high gear Monday, March 25. The good news, as of Monday, ticket sales were already 20 percent higher than in 2018.

So what’s new for 2019?

“We did a lot of back of the house things that fans won’t necessarily notice, but will make the ballpark greater,” Schlesinger said.

Schlesinger said they added security cameras along with new retail and food items. He also reminded fans going to Opening Day to be patient and get there early.

“Plan on arriving early. Know that there’s going to be crowds. We’ve got every metal detector working,” Schlesinger said.

Employees expect high attendance numbers for the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, many fans were wondering who would throw the Opening Day ceremonial first pitch.

“Everybody’s going to have to be surprised — but we’ve got a special Opening Day pitch,” Schlesinger said.

Schlesinger said Monday he believes the roof at Miller Park would be closed for Opening Day, but he said everyone with the team is ready for a home run of a season.