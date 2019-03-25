× Police: 76-year-old Hales Corners man fatally stabbed at Joliet, Illinois casino hotel

JOLIET — A 76-year-old Hales Corners man was fatally stabbed at a casino hotel in Joliet, Illinois.

The crime happened on Sunday night, March 24.

Joliet police said officers responded to the Harrahs Casino Hotel just before 10 p.m. and located the victim, Emanuel Burgrino, in a hallway with stab wounds to his chest and neck. He died at the hospital.

An investigation revealed Burgrino was attacked after leaving his hotel room. The suspect got away before police arrived.

Police said on Monday afternoon, shortly before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the Joliet Public Library for a report of an individual who matched the description of the stabbing suspect. Police located a 25-year-old Chicago man, identified by police as Robert Watson, on the second floor. He was wearing clothing similar to the clothing seen in surveillance photos from the stabbing. He was taken to the Joliet Police Department to be interviewed.

Detectives determined he was the person who fatally stabbed Burgrino at the casino hotel.

Watson was arrested for murder.

The motive behind the attack was still under investigation.