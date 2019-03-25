Reginaldo Etienne set to be sentenced, convicted of sex assault on Kenosha County Bike Trail

KENOSHA — Reginaldo Etienne of Kenosha is scheduled to be sentenced in Kenosha County on Monday, March 25. Etienne is the man convicted of two sexual assaults that happened on the Kenosha County Bike Trail in March and May 2018.

Etienne pleaded guilty in February to two counts of second degree sexual assault/use of force. Eight other charges against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Etienne was identified in the assaults via DNA testing. Sheriff’s officials say the victim from the May attack fought the suspect, which resulted in the critical DNA evidence that led to the arrest.

According to sheriff’s officials, on March 25 and May 21, investigators responded to separate sexual assault complaints that occurred on the Kenosha County Bike Trail. Evidence at both scenes was collected by investigators. This evidence was submitted for processing to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

On June 4, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a report on tests results from the State Crime Lab indicating DNA confirmation to one of the items submitted.