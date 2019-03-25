Tabby cat and chihuahua who are ‘best furry friends’ find forever home together 🐶🐱

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- A cat and dog surrendered in Boston were adopted -- together!

The "BFFs -- best furry friends" were surrendered on March 14, and because they were so bonded, officials at the MSPCA wanted to find "a hero individual or family" willing to adopt them both.

According to WBZ, during their stay at the rescue, Kitty, age 6, and Leila, age 2, slept near each other in a “makeshift quarters” created just for them. Typically, dogs and cats are housed separately.

Kitty and Leila went home over the weekend after they were adopted by a couple from Sudbury, Massachusetts.

MSPCA officials said more than 100 people were interested in the pair after officials shared their story on social media.