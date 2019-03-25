Win a 2-Night Getaway Package at Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark!

Win an overnight stay and lots of fun things to do at Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells!

One (1) grand prize winner will receive:

  • Villa Studio for 2-Nights at Chula Vista Resort including Waterpark Passes
  • $25 value in dining certificates
  • Prize pack valued at $525

Sweepstakes Details: Participants are eligible to enter once between March 25, 2019-April 6, 2019

Drawing: The week of April 8, 2019 FOX6 will select the name of the winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the promotion period to win. The potential winners will be notified by telephone or email.

