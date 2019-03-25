Your vote’s needed: Eagle River a finalist to win NHL game played in Wisconsin

EAGLE RIVER — Eagle River, Wisconsin is one of four finalists in a contest to win an NHL hockey game!

The winner of the Kraft Foods “Hockeyville USA 2019” contest will get $150,000 and the game.

According to a press release, the town of about 1,700 year-round residents is home to “the Dome.” The Eagle River Sports Arena was built by volunteer carpenters and townspeople in 1933 and designed by German architect Max Hanisch. The design was a new and different building concept to showcase the North. In 1980, the Dome was named the “Hockey Capital of Wisconsin” and in 1983, it became the home of the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame.

Residents have asked for help winning this game, and bringing it to Wisconsin’s “Hockey Capital.” The release said the $150,000 would go toward improvements needed to fix the artificial ice plant and under-concrete piping at “the Dome.” Fundraising is ongoing to come up with the $1.5 million needed. The release said $50,000 was received from the Rotary Club and more fundraisers and community events were planned.

CLICK HERE to vote between 6 a.m. on March 30 and 10 a.m. on March 31. Each eligible voter may vote an unlimited amount of times per day during the voting phase.