1 adult, 2 children injured following 3-vehicle crash near Fond du Lac and Locust

MILWAUKEE — One adult and two children were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, March 26 following a three-vehicle crash in Milwaukee.

It happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and Locust Street around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, a Chevy Cruze heading westbound on Fond du Lac Avenue collided with a Ford Focus traveling eastbound on Locust Street. The Ford Focus then collided with a Dodge Avenger — which was traveling westbound on Locust.

One adult and two children were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

