2nd judge blocks GOP laws limiting governor, AG powers

Posted 2:42 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51PM, March 26, 2019

Attorney General Josh Kaul, Governor Tony Evers

MADISON — A second Dane County judge has blocked a portion of Republican-backed laws limiting Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul’s powers.

Judge Frank Remington on Tuesday, March 26 blocked language that requires Kaul to get legislative approval before settling cases. His order stems from a lawsuit by unions that argued the laws steal power from the executive branch.

Remington let stand portions of the laws that give the Legislature the right to intervene in cases.

Republicans passed the measures in a December lame-duck session after Evers and Kaul — both Democrats — defeated Republican incumbents.

The union lawsuit is one of four. Last week Dane County Judge Richard Niess blocked all the laws in a lawsuit by liberal-leaning groups alleging the December session was illegal.

Republicans have asked a state appeals court to stay Niess’ ruling

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.