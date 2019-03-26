Antwan Alexander due in court, accused of sexually and physically abusing 16-year-old girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Antwan Alexander, one of three men facing charges after two Milwaukee teenagers were left disfigured after prosecutors say the men sexually and physically abused them, is due in court for his preliminary hearing Tuesday, March 26.

Antwan Alexander, 28, Wesley Brechlin, 22, and Jarmon Turner, 21, each face the following charges:

Mayhem, as party to a crime -- two counts

Child abuse -- high probability/great harm, as party to a crime -- two counts

Sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older, actor 19 or older -- two counts

Alexander made his initial court appearance Saturday, March 16. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 26. Cash bond was set at $50,000.

According to prosecutors, the victims, two 16-year-old girls, said they were sexually assaulted by the men at an abandoned home near 24th and Chambers. They said they were then taken to a home near 7th and Galena -- where prosecutors said they were burned with hot knives and threatened with a gun.

According to a criminal complaint, the victims identified the suspects as "Country" (Wesley Brechlin), "Leon" (Antwan Alexander) and "JT" (Jarmon Turner).

The girls said after they were sexually assaulted near 24th and Chambers, in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, the men took them to a home near 7th and Galena -- where one victim said "Leon" (Alexander) burned them after "heating up a knife from the stove." She said "Country" (Brechlin) blocked the door. She said "Country" (Brechlin) also burned her, and "Leon" (Alexander) threatened them with a gun. She said "Leon" (Alexander) rubbed salt into the burns and "JT" (Turner) poured lemon juice into them.

The second victim said "Leon" (Alexander) burned her and "Country" (Brechlin) held her down. She said at one point, "Country" (Brechlin) stuffed the other victim's tank top in her mouth to prevent her from screaming. She said "Leon" (Alexander) poured salt into the burns and "JT" (Turner) poured lemon juice into them.

According to the complaint, at one point, Alexander "pulled the skin off of their legs," and with the girls screaming and crying, threatened them with the gun, telling them they were being too loud.

The complaint said one victim suffered 11 burns, and the other two deep burns.

According to prosecutors, Brechlin called the girls, "little trap (expletive)" and "admitted to hitting them upside the head." He also admitted to "consensual sex" with the victims.