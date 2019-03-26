Close call caught on cam: Wauwatosa officer’s elbow struck by passing SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- A Wauwatosa police officer had a close call on Feb. 13 -- and it was all captured on dashcam.

Officers responded to check on a female who was wandering in the middle of N. Mayfair Rd. on that Wednesday. During that incident, an officers elbow was struck by a passing SUV's right-side mirror.

The officer suffered a minor injury.

The driver of the SUV received a traffic citation for failure to change lanes for a stopped emergency vehicle.

Wauwatosa officials urge all drivers to move over or slow down when you see an emergency vehicle. It is the law.

Wisconsin State Statute 346.072(1)(a) and (b) requires that motorists must:

(a) Move the motor vehicle into a lane that is not the lane nearest the parked or standing vehicle or machinery and continue traveling in that lane until safely clear of the vehicle or machinery. This paragraph applies only if the roadway has at least two lanes for traffic proceeding in the direction of the approaching motor vehicle and if the approaching motor vehicle may change lanes safely and without interfering with any vehicular traffic.

(b) Slow the motor vehicle, maintaining a safe speed for traffic conditions, and operate the motor vehicle at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle or machinery. This paragraph applies only if the roadway has only one lane for traffic processing in the direction of the approaching motor vehicle or if the approaching motor vehicle may not change lanes safely and without interfering with any vehicular traffic.