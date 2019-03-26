× Early voting numbers in Milwaukee surpass previous spring elections

MILWAUKEE — With one full week of early voting still to occur, officials say Milwaukee’s early voting numbers have already surpassed numbers from previous spring elections.

As of Sunday, March 24, more than 1,500 people had early voted in the City of Milwaukee, exceeding spring election numbers from last year and a comparable election in 2015. In 2015, 882 people voted early in Milwaukee. In 2018, fewer than 1,500 people early voted.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued the following statement in a news release:

“Greater access to voting equals increased voter participation, which is great for democracy. Milwaukee will continue to invest in an early voting schedule that ensures that all city residents are presented with the opportunity to cast a ballot in every election.”

Early voting will continue in Milwaukee though Saturday, March 30, at the Midtown Center (4162 N. 56th St.), Zablocki Library (3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.) and the Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway. Hours of voting are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and *Saturday (10 a.m. until 2 p.m.). Early voting will not be available on the Sunday or Monday preceding the election. Residents can vote at any of the three sites. *Pre-election voter registration ends Friday, March 29.

Milwaukee residents are encouraged to preview their ballot prior to voting at Milwaukee.gov/election.