× Go Brewers! Everything you need to know about Opening Day at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers will open the 2019 season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 28, marking the seventh time in the past eight years that the team will open at Miller Park. The details for Opening Day are set.

Ticket Availability: A very limited number of tickets have been released that were previously on hold. They are available to the public on a first-come, first-served bases at brewers.com.

Parking Lots: Gates to the parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. CT. A limited number of parking passes are available for Opening Day, and the Brewers urge fans to plan ahead when considering parking options for Thursday and all other games at Miller Park. Parking passes may be purchased in advance through the Miller Park Box Office, brewers.com or by phone at 414-902-4000. Tune in to AM 1180 or to the Brewers Twitter account (@Brewers) for up-to-date parking and traffic information.

Gates: Miller Park gates will open at 11:10 a.m. CT.

Ceremonial First Pitch: Details to be announced on Opening Day.

National Anthem: Dan and Mike Attanasio, sons of Mark and Debbie Attanasio, will sing the national anthem. They will carry on the tradition started by their grandfather, Joe Attanasio, who traditionally sang the anthem on Opening Day from the time that the Attanasio family purchased the team.

Giveaway: Fans in attendance will receive a 2019 magnetic schedule, presented by Palermo's Frozen Pizza.

Social Media: Fans can interact with the Crew on social media using #ThisIsMyCrew and #BrewersOpener.

Fans can interact with the Crew on social media using #ThisIsMyCrew and #BrewersOpener. First Pitch: Jhoulys Chacín is set to throw the first pitch of the Brewers’ 2019 season at 1:10 p.m. CT

Details regarding the remainder of the opening series against the Cardinals are also complete.

Friday, March 29 – 7:10 p.m. CT

Season Seat Holder Appreciation Day – Brewers season seat holders receive 25% off concessions and merchandise, as well as early access to Miller Park to watch Brewers batting practice.

Miller Lite Beerpen – Every Friday home game, fans 21+ who sit in the Miller Lite Beerpen in the right-field Loge Bleachers will receive a free Brewers T-shirt, courtesy of Miller Lite.

Student Night – All high school and college students can purchase $10 Terrace Reserved or $15 Loge Bleachers tickets, plus enjoy a special $4 menu – featuring hot dogs, nachos, and beverages – through the first inning.

Saturday, March 30 – 6:10 p.m. CT

Theme Night: Cabin Fever – It’s flannel season in Milwaukee, and the Brewers invite fans to break out their best woolens at Miller Park. Fans who purchased a special ticket package will receive a seat to the Crew’s game against the Cardinals as well as a one-of-a-kind Brewers flannel shirt. Note: this special ticket package is sold out.

Sunday, March 31 – 1:10 p.m. CT

Jesús Aguilar Bobblehead, presented by 94.5 ESPN FM (ESPN Milwaukee) – All fans in attendance will receive the first bobblehead giveaway of the 2019 season, featuring Brewers All-Star first baseman Jesús Aguilar.

Community Night: Autism Awareness Day – The Brewers are teaming up with Autism Speaks to celebrate the unique gifts of individuals with autism, raise awareness about autism disorders, and support autism research and advocacy. Fans can join in by purchasing a special ticket package, which includes a seat for the Crew’s contest against the Cardinals, a Brewers Autism Awareness car decal and a $3 donation made to Autism Speaks.

Military Half-Price Discount – Active-duty military, retired and honorably discharged veterans verified by ID.me have access to half-price tickets in select locations. Tickets are only available for digital delivery. There is an eight ticket limit per game.

Kids Run the Bases, presented by Aurora Health Care® – Following all Sunday home games, kids 14 and under are invited to run the bases at Miller Park.