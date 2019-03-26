‘Going to be incredible:’ Top 2 players in MVP race face off as Bucks take on Rockets

MILWAUKEE — The last time the Milwaukee Bucks faced the Houston Rockets, Giannis Antetokounmpo bounced a rocket off James Harden’s face. Harden wasn’t hurt, except for maybe his ego, and there were no hard feelings after the game, which the Bucks won.

On Tuesday night, March 26, the Bucks look to sweep the Rockets, and that could also help Antetokounmpo in the MVP race.

The Bucks head into Tuesday’s matchup four wins away from clinching the best record in the NBA — hopeful they won’t have any problems against Houston.

When they played in January, the Bucks pulled off a 116-109 win. Harden had 42 points, but it took him 30 shots to get those.

A lot of eyes will be on Antetokounmpo and Harden Tuesday night as the top two players in the MVP race. Bucks players said it should be a special night.

“It’s going to be a incredible, fun, exciting game to play in. You know, again, I said a lot this season, I think our fans are going to bring it tonight. It’s going to be an electric environment, and as a fan, I’m just glad to be part of it,” said Brook Lopez, center.

“Them two players are playing unbelievable basketball right now. Fortunately I am on the team where I get to see one of them night in and night out, so it’s going to be a special battle tonight,” said Eric Bledsoe, guard.

If the Bucks win Tuesday night, they get closer to clinching the best record in the NBA and home court advantage throughout the playoffs.