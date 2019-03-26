Gov. Tony Evers touring more flood damage Tuesday

Fond du Lac flooding from snowmelt

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is touring additional areas impacted by spring flooding in Wisconsin.

The governor plans to visit Fond du Lac and Darlington Tuesday and meet with local officials. Several hundred people were evacuated from their homes because of ice-jam flooding along the Fond du Lac River earlier this month. That’s when Evers declared a state of emergency for much of the state as heavy rain and melting snow flooded roads, fields and communities.

Evers was in Trempealeau County Monday where he met with city officials in Arcadia and then toured flood damage in Dodge and Centerville.

