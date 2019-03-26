× Kohl’s donates $5M to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to enhance mental health services

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced Tuesday, March 26 it will donate $5 million, over four years, to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to help launch a multi-year mental health strategy to improve mental health services for Wisconsin kids and their families.

According to a press release, the grant will directly address the state’s need for greater access to mental health services for children and generate awareness about the impact a child’s mental health has on his or her holistic well-being.

“Kohl’s shares Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s commitment to children’s health and wellness, and we’re proud to elevate our nearly 20-year partnership with this amazing institution,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We applaud the efforts Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is making to break down barriers and increase access to services and resources that support mental wellness by addressing stress, anxiety, trauma, depression, and other issues that so many kids across the country face today.”

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin will devote Kohl’s funding to mental health access, early detection, prevention, education, and awareness through the expansion of school-based mental and behavioral health services, introduction of new and refined system-wide screening tools, mental health programming research, and an awareness campaign.