Probation for Caledonia man accused of dumping overdose victim’s body in Franklin rain gutter

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man accused of dumping an overdose victim’s body in Franklin in November 2017 was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 26.

Wayne Slagle, 58, entered the plea to one misdemeanor charge of failing to report a death/unusual circumstances. He was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Racine County Jail, but that sentence was stayed, and he was placed on probation for one year, along with 30 days in the Racine County Jail — conditional time. He was ordered to report on April 13, and was granted Huber release. A restitution hearing was set for May 21 in the case filed in April 2018.

Meanwhile, he faces one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony and misdemeanor bail jumping in a separate case filed in January 2019. He has a pre-trial conference set for May 10 in that case.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation in this case was started by the Franklin Police Department and turned over to Caledonia police. The deceased was dumped in a rain gutter near 34th and Oakwood in Franklin.

Investigators learned that on Nov. 7, 2017, Isabel Orosco died as a result of an overdose at a home on Saratoga Drive in Caledonia. Slagle told investigators he found Orosco in his bathroom with a needle still in her arm — but clearly dead. He said he placed her in his vehicle and “he then blacked out.”

Her body was recovered in Franklin, up against the curb near Wheaton Hospital.

The complaint said the hospital had no record of contact with Orosco or Slagle, and no calls were made by Slagle or from his home for assistance.

Prosecutors said Slagle admitted to placing Orosco in his vehicle and transporting it to another location. The complaint said he did not report her death to authorities.