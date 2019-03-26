Suspects sought: 2 shot, injured during physical altercation near 35th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Monday night, March 25 on the city’s west side. It happened around 11 p.m. near 35th and Juneau.

A preliminary investigation reveals that two subjects confronted a 33-year-old woman for an unknown reason. The confrontation led to a physical altercation and one of the suspects shot the woman.

A friend of the victim, a 34-year-old man, intervened in the altercation and tried to help, but the suspect also shot him.

The male victim was taken to the hospital by a friend and the female victim was taken to the hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department. Both victims are expected to survive.

MPD continues to search for two suspects.

