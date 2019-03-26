Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Coronation of Poppea tells the story of a woman determined to become empress. Kasey spent the morning at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall -- where she's undergoing a transformation herself.

About The Coronation of Poppea (website)

Poppea is the lover of Roman Emperor Nerone, and she’s determined to become empress. But what of Nerone’s wife, Ottavia? When a plan to get rid of Poppea backfires, the schemers are sentenced to exile, and Poppea and Nerone celebrate their marriage with one of opera’s most beloved duets.

Our new and original production of Claudio Monteverdi’s classic masterpiece will feature the return of world-renowned harpsichordist and conductor Jory Vinikour leading an authentic Baroque instrument ensemble. Underwriting for the Baroque Orchestra and conductor and other major support provided by the Gary and Cynthia Vasques Family Foundation. Tickets range in price from $40-$120.