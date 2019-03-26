× ‘Unanimous support:’ Common Council approves plan for ‘reserve force’ to clear snow

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, March 26 approved legislation that directs the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works to develop a reserve force of drivers and supervisors recruited from the ranks of retired city employees to add resources during snow and ice removal operations.

According to a news release, sponsored by Alderman Robert Bauman and co-sponsored by Alderman Terry Witkowski, the legislation addresses many of the issues DPW faces during snow and ice control operations.

A reserve force of drivers and supervisors consisting of retired city employees would add staff and experience to crews, reduce removal times, and combat high turnover rates.

“I am pleased that this legislation received unanimous support from my fellow Common Council members,” Alderman Bauman said in the release. “This past winter demonstrated the need for experienced snow plow drivers and additional resources. Our DPW employees do outstanding work and our city could not properly function without them; this legislation gives them more resources to help them better perform their job.”

“We must take steps to make any and all resources available to ensure the safety of Milwaukee residents,” said Alderman Witkowski in the release. “This new reserve force will make ice and snow removal more effective and efficient as well.”