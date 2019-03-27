× AG Kaul asks for more funding for addiction treatment at Drug Take Back event in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday, March 27 appeared at a Drug Take Back event near 24th and Cherry on Milwaukee’s north side.

He was joined by members of the Milwaukee Police Department, Alderman Russell Stamper and members of the DEA.

The group collected opioids and unwanted and unused prescription medications.

Kaul asked for more funding in the Department of Justice’s budget to help people battling addiction get treatment.

“We’ve requested more funding for treatment and diversion programs, so that people who come into the criminal justice system because of an addiction are able to get the help that they need to beat their addiction and don’t just end up coming back to the system over and over again,” said Kaul.

Kaul recently announced Wisconsin joined multi-state investigations involving opioid distributors.