× Appeals court: State can medicate prisoners, even if they’re not dangerous

MADISON — An appeals court says the state can involuntarily medicate prisoners even if they don’t pose a threat.

According to court documents, a defendant identified as C.S. was convicted of mayhem in 2005 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. A jury in 2015 found C.S. was mentally ill and a judge ordered involuntary medication.

C.S. argued involuntary medication statutes are unconstitutional because they don’t require a finding that the prisoner is dangerous.

The 2nd District Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday, March 27 that statutes protect prisoners in other ways. For example, the court says prisoners must be informed of treatment options and be found incompetent to make treatment decisions before they can be involuntarily medicated.

C.S.’ attorney, Kaitlin Lamb, said C.S. plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.