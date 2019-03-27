× Austin Watson nets 2 as Milwaukee Admirals top Rockford IceHogs 4-2

MILWAUKEE– Austin Watson scored two goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Watson, playing his first game in the American Hockey League since Oct. 19, 2016, scored the game-winning goal at 8:58 of the third period. Watson deflected a shot from the point over IceHogs goalie Anton Forsberg into the net for his 21st career AHL game-winner. Watson ended up with an empty-net goal at 18:51 of the third period.

Milwaukee has won three straight and has points in six straight games (4-0-1-1). The Admirals moved into a tie for 4th place in the Central Division with Texas. Both teams have 73 points. The top four teams in the division will make the AHL playoffs.

The IceHogs scored the first goal of the game at 12:16 of the first period. Jacob Nilsson fed a pass from behind Milwaukee’s goal to Jordan Schroeder in the right circle. Schroeder slipped a one-timer into the goal to give Rockford a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee tied the game at 14:58 of the first period. Laurent Dauphin skated around the IceHogs net and slid the puck to the right post. Anthony Richard tracked the puck down and shoved it into the goal for his 22nd goal of the season. Dauphin and Miikka Salomaki picked up the assists. The goal extended Richard’s goal-scoring streak to three straight games.

The Admirals took the lead at 7:15 of the second period. Adam Helewka sent the puck from the left wing corner behind Rockford’s goal for Justin Kirkland. Kirkland wrapped around the net and tucked the puck into the cage for his eighth goal of the season. Helewka and Eeli Tolvanen were awarded the assists.

Rockford tied the game 2-2 at 5:50 of the third period. After a turnover at Milwaukee’s blue line, IceHogs defenseman Chad Krys fed a pass to Anthony Louis who blasted a shot into the net.

Ads goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 23 shots to earn the win.

Milwaukee continues its playoff quest Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago. The Admirals next home game is Wed., Apr. 3 against San Antonio at UWM Panther Arena.